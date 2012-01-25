By John McCrank

Jan 25 Merger and acquisition activity among registered independent advisers (RIAs) slowed in 2011 due to market volatility and the wavering economy, according to Charles Schwab Corp's adviser services arm.

Schwab, which provides custodial, operational and trading support for nearly 7,000 RIA firms, said on Wednesday there were 57 deals in 2011 involving RIAs who sold or merged their firms, representing about $44 billion in total assets under management.

That is down from a record 70 deals in 2010 among RIAs who managed a total of $63 billion assets.

"Market volatility and economic uncertainty led to a decline in M&A activity in the second half of the year,” Nick Georgis, vice president of Schwab Advisor Services, said in the report.

Uncertainty in the financial markets surged following the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating by Standard & Poor's in August and remained heightened over concerns the European debt crisis could drag the global economy back into recession.

The average assets under management of RIA firms involved in deals in 2011 fell to $798 million in assets - the lowest since 2005 - from $895 million in 2010.

M&A activity among RIAs has been in the spotlight in recent years as firms grow bigger in size and a generation of advisers nears retirement.

Schwab said in November that it plans to introduce a loan program in 2012 aimed at helping junior partners buy equity stakes in RIA firms, to help smooth succession issues. Rival discount broker TD Ameritrade said the following month it aims to put a similar program in place. [ID:nN1E7A22AN] [ID:nN1E7AS1YF]

"This industry is going through a natural period of consolidation, so I expect that overall we'll see an increase in mergers and acquisitions over the next five to 10 years," said David DeVoe, managing partner at DeVoe & Co LLC, a M&A consulting firm.

He said that the record RIA M&A activity in 2010 was likely inflated by deals that were delayed in 2008 and 2009 because of the stock market decline, making it a tough comparison.

DeVoe, who led Schwab's M&A activity for eight years before starting his own firm last year, said banks may become a bigger driver of RIA acquisitions in the future, based on recent trends.

Regional banks completed 10 percent of the RIA M&A transactions last year, compared to 4 percent the year before, while national banks accounted for 2 percent, up from zero.

RIAs were the main acquirers, completing 44 percent of the transactions, up from 37 percent. National consolidating firms completed 30 percent of the deals, down from 39 percent.

Schwab said that of the 57 deals in 2011, 58 percent of the firms managed less than $500 million in assets, 33 percent managed between $500 million and $2 billion, and 9 percent managed more than $2 billion.

(Reporting By John McCrank in New York; Editing by Walden Siew, Gary Hill)

