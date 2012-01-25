LIMA Jan 25 The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS), one of the world's biggest lenders, will open a local unit in Peru in the first half of 2012, Peru's banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The Bank of China (601988.SS) has also initiated a process to enter the fast-growing economy, the regulator said.

(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com)(+511 221 2134)(Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PERU ICBC

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.