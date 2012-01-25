By David Randall
NEW YORK Jan 25 Apple's first quarter in
the post-Steve Jobs era was a success.
Apple (AAPL.O) reported that it sold more than 37 million
iPhones and some 15.5 million iPads during its last quarter
after the market closed Tuesday. Its shares jumped more than 6
percent and hit an all-time high Wednesday, leapfrogging Apple
past Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) to once again become the most valuable
company in the world.
In what seems to be a quarterly routine, analysts scrambled
to raise their target prices for the company following its
earnings announcement. Among the highest target: $670, 50
percent above its Tuesday close.
A stock as popular with investors as Apple typically has
contrarians pointing to signs of trouble. But there are several
reasons why simple contrarianism might not pan out this time.
GO TO THE SOURCE
The best way to play Apple’s earnings? Buy Apple.
Despite gaining more than 25 percent over the last year,
Apple still looks like a value stock to many investors.
“The stock is cheaper now than the day I bought it,” said
Stephen Coleman, head of St. Louis-based Daedalus Capital.
Coleman began buying Apple at $11.20 in February 2004, he said.
Since then, he’s notched a 3,888 percent gain.
Apple is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 12. The
broad Standard & Poor’s 500 index, meanwhile, trades a P/E
multiple of about 13. By comparison, Amazon.com (AMZN.O),
Apple's most direct competitor in the tablet market, trades at a
P/E of 98.
The company is trading at a discount according to other
metrics as well. Based on its growth rate, the company’s
intrinsic value is $533.40 per share, a nearly 20 percent jump
from its current share price of $446.66, according to Starmine.
Its gross margins increased 4.4 percent from the prior quarter,
according to Michael Holt, an analyst at Morningstar.
Why aren't Apple shares trading higher? The market appears
to be discounting Apple’s ability to maintain its earnings
growth now that it has a dominant position in the smartphone and
tablet markets, analysts said. The company’s forward price to
earnings ratio is now just 11.1 times future earnings, according
to Starmine.
High forward P/Es typically imply that investors expect
earnings growth to accelerate. In 2003, for instance, the
company traded at a forward P/E ratio of 80 after introducing
the iPod some two years earlier, according to Starmine.
Apple also has nearly $100 billion in cash on its balance
sheet. Possible options for that staggering sum is something
that the company is "actively discussing," said Peter
Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO, on its earnings call.
The company’s cash pile equates to $103 per share, noted T.
Michael Walkley, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “With Apple
expected to cross $100 billion in cash during the March quarter,
we believe this milestone might push Apple to announce a
dividend,” he wrote in a note to clients.
Investors may be reluctant to buy any stock hitting an
all-time high.
“The $430 region was formerly resistance on Apple, but with
the huge gap up after earnings on Wednesday, that level now
becomes very strong support,” said Gareth Feighery, a founder of
options education firm MarketTamer.com in Philadelphia.
Feighery suggests a strategy that sees limited downside and
risk for Apple shares with a so-called February $430-$420 bull
put spread – buying the lower strike put and selling the higher
strike put. This trade essentially allows an investor to profit
from the spread as long as shares don’t fall below $430.
The spread involves the sale of the $430 strike put to
finance the purchase of the $420 strike put to collect a premium
of $1.39. The strategy offers a risk return of 16.1 percent
based on the shares trading at $448.
The danger is if shares fall below $430, and if assigned,
the investor would be obligated to buy the stock at $430. The
purpose of the $420 put purchase is to limit risk if the shares
were to drop precipitously and offers protection, Feighery
said.
Equity put options convey the right to sell shares at a
preset price any time up until expiration and are often used by
investors to insure their long stock positions against a
potential decline in shares.
LOOK OVERSEAS
With its roles as both manufacturer and, increasingly,
consumer of iPhones, China is a key part of Apple’s strategy.
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, told analysts that China “is an
extremely important market for us and we continue to look at how
to grow it further.”
Investors can benefit from Apple’s growth in China.
China Unicom (0762.HK) is currently the only one of China’s
three mobile service companies to offer an iPhone with a service
contract. China Unicom will likely continue to grow earnings as
the country’s consumers upgrade their services.
“We believe China Unicom should benefit the most from the 3G
migration in China,” Edward Fung, head of research at Kim Eng,
wrote in a Jan. 20 note to clients.
Tsz Wang, an analyst at DBS Group Research, rates the
company a buy because of its strength in the broad smartphone
market. “We stress that entry-level smartphones is the key
growth driver as it makes smart devices affordable to
lower-spending users,” Wang wrote in a Jan. 20 note to clients.
U.S. investors may want to look at funds with relatively
large positions in China Unicom, rather than attempt to buy
shares directly. The Prudential Financial Great China fund, for
instance, invests 5.6 percent of its assets in China Unicom,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The iShares FTSE China 25 Index Fund (FXI)(FXI.P) and
Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index (VWO)(VWO.P) also have
large positions in the company.
Investors should be cautious before buying companies like
Nokia NOK1V.HE and Samsung (005930.KS) that currently have a
larger share of China’s mobile market than Apple, said Neil
Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analysts.
“Nokia without question should be worried,” he said. “Apple
has crushed many players in this market and they are now
attacking Nokia in the developing region.”
Investors may instead want to buy low-priced companies that
manufacture components that go into Apple’s products, Mawston
said. Intel, for instance, trades at a P/E of 11 and offers a
dividend of 3.1 percent.
(Reporting By David Randall, additional reporting by Doris
Frankel; Editing by Walden Siew, Phil Berlowitz)
((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6607))
Keywords: HOWTOPLAY/APPLE
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.