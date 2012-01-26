* Scams employ fraudulent wire transfers

* $6 mln lost to schemes through December

* FINRA issues guidance to brokerages

By Suzanne Barlyn

Jan 26 Email hacking scams that target investors could lead to funds being stolen from their brokerage accounts through fraudulent wire transfers, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Thursday.

FINRA, Wall Street's self-watchdog, has received about a dozen reports in the past two months of investors being targeted in email wire transfer schemes, according to Gerri Walsh, FINRA's vice president for investor education.

Here's how the fraud typically works, according to a FINRA alert to investors on Thursday: Hackers first get access to an investor's email account, which may include messages from financial institutions, including brokerages. They use information from those messages to email the brokerage firm, from the investor’s address, with instructions to wire funds to a third-party account.

Hackers may also include a forged letter from the investor authorizing the transfer, also sent from the investor’s email address.

Many brokerages have precautions in place to prevent the fraudulent transfer of funds, such as passwords or requiring a brokerage representative to confirm the transfer via telephone. But the measures failed in some cases, according to FINRA. For example, some brokerages released funds even though they couldn’t verify the emailed request by phone.

FINRA urged investors to notify their brokerages if they suspect their email accounts have been hacked.

Investors can look for several tell-tale signs to determine if their email accounts have been hacked, FINRA's Walsh told Reuters. Among them: emails in a "sent" folder that the account holder did not actually send. Another common sign is hearing from friends that they have been receiving spam from the account.

FINRA also published guidance to brokerages on Thursday, recommending that they review their policies for accepting customer requests to withdraw or transfer funds via email.

The regulator's concerns follow a warning last week by the FBI and two cyber-crime awareness groups about wire transfers conducted through hacked email accounts. Proceeds from recent schemes are ultimately being sent to accounts in Malaysia, the FBI and cyber-crime groups said in the warning.

Victims lost a total of about $6 million through the schemes as of December 2011. Hackers attempted to transfer a total of $23 million, as of the same date, according to the warning. -

(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

