(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

By Christopher Swann and Jeffrey Goldfarb

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity is stampeding toward the energy sector. Successes like Kohlberg Kravis Roberts’ (KKR.N) five-bagger on a U.S. gas driller have accelerated the sheep-like migration. That’ll make such returns hard to duplicate. And it’s not obvious how the typical buyout playbook applies. But hot shale and distressed gas should keep energy pastures green.

The TXU disaster hasn’t been the deterrent it might have been. KKR and TPG [TPG.UL] led the $43 billion acquisition of the power provider at the top of the buyout boom in 2007. Tumbling electricity and a flood of new gas supply humbled Henry Kravis, who has been forced to write down his firm’s equity stake by around 90 percent.

Some of it was made up for quickly elsewhere. KKR turned a $330 million investment in East Resources in 2009 into $1.5 billion a year later. It also earned a three-fold return on Texas oil assets bought in 2010. Others have done well, too. Apollo Global Management (APO.N) sold its stake in Parallel Petroleum last November for over 50 percent more than it paid two years earlier, IHS estimates. Now, Apollo is eyeing bigger energy quarry: $7 billion of exploration assets of oil and gas firm El Paso EP.N.

While these bets have paid off, private equity’s standard tricks of the trade don’t seem to apply. Getting asset price timing is great. But the quick flips on many of these deals didn’t leave a lot of time for operational improvements. And leverage doesn’t always play a big role either. KKR and its partners stumped up an unusually high amount of equity – over 50 percent – for last year’s $7.2 billion purchase of energy firm Samson Investment.

Private equity isn’t completely averse to regulation-heavy industries – consider TPG’s airlines passion, for example – but the restrictions add risk they generally prefer to avoid. And energy is drawing extra scrutiny now for its highly controversial fracking practice. In any case, investors with the stomach for a bet that depressed gas prices will rise can invest directly without giving buyout firms their healthy 2-and-20 cut.

On the whole, though, private equity of late has stayed one step ahead in energy. And the herd looks to have plenty of room still to graze.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings have teamed up to bid around $7 billion for all of El Paso's exploration and production assets, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

-- El Paso, Apollo and Riverstone all declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

-- In November 2011, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts led a group to buy Samson Investment, a private oil and gas explorer in the United States, for $7.2 billion. KKR has more staff working on energy than any other sector, the firm said. In June 2009, it invested $330 million in East Resources, a gas driller focused in the Marcellus shale. A year later, it sold the stake for $1.5 billion.

-- The firm also put $400 million into a partnership with Hilcorp Energy in June 2010 to develop oil and gas resources in the Eagle Ford shale. It sold its stake to Marathon Oil (MRO.N) in June 2011 for $1.13 billion.

RELATED COLUMNS

KKR’s BO [ID:nN1E7AM0X8]

Liquids, liquids everywhere [ID:nN01161086]

-- For previous columns, Reuters customers can click on [GOLDFARB/]and [SWANN/]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

((christopher.swann@thomsonreuters.com)(jeffrey.goldfarb@thomso reuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS ENERGY/PRIVATEEQUITY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.