Jan 27 New York regulators have expanded a probe into a type of insurance policy known as "force-placed insurance," issuing subpoenas to roughly two dozen insurers and mortgage servicers, a person familiar with the probe said.

Force-placed insurance has long been controversial because homebuyers are forced to purchase such policies, which protect their lenders, and the costs are typically much higher than traditional homeowners' insurance policies.

In many cases, the policies are sold by insurance companies owned by the lenders, or by insurers with whom the lenders have a financial relationship.

The New York Times reported last weekend that two servicers and two lender-affiliated insurers had been subpoenaed, but the source said the subpoenas actually take in about six insurers and 18 servicers in total. The person declined to be identified because the probe is not public.

Among the others that have received the requests for information are HSBC Insurance of Delaware, Residential Capital LLC [RESC.UL] and SunTrust Bank (STI.N).

A spokeswoman for ResCap confirmed it has received a subpoena and is working to respond, adding that ResCap is not affiliated with any force-placed insurers and does not receive any commission in connection with such policies. Spokesmen for SunTrust and HSBC declined comment.

A spokesman for the Department of Financial Services was not immediately available to comment on the expansion of the probe.

The investigation is the latest push by DFS, created last year by merging the state's banking and insurance departments, to crack down on alleged abuses in the insurance industry.

Last month the department said it had prompted insurers to pay out more than $52 million in claims by pushing them on their use of a government database of death records. [ID:nL1E7N51IS]

