NEW YORK Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday decided against New York financier Ron Perelman in a contract dispute with his former business partner Donald Drapkin.

Perelman's private holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes, must pay Drapkin $16 million in unpaid compensation as a result of the jury decision.

Perelman, one of New York's best-known dealmakers, had accused Drapkin of breaking a contract with MacAndrews & Forbes when Drapkin stopped working for the company in 2007.

