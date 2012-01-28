By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. regulators closed four banks on Friday, bringing the total number of foreclosures this year to seven.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Tennessee Commerce Bank, of Franklin, Tennessee, was closed on Friday. The bank's sole branch will reopen on Monday as a branch of Republic Bank & Trust Company (RBCAA.O).

Tennessee Commerce Bank had about $1.185 billion in total assets and $1.156 billion in total deposits.

The pace of bank failures has slowed as the economy and the financial industry recovers from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Unlike Tennessee Commerce Bank, most of these closures have been smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion in assets.

First Guaranty Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville, Florida, was also closed Friday, the FDIC said. The bank's eight branches will reopen Monday as part of CenterState Bank (CSFL.O) in Florida.

First Guaranty Bank had about $377.9 million in assets and $349.5 million in total deposits.

In addition, Patriot Bank Minnesota of Forest Lake, Minnesota, closed on Friday. The bank's three branches will reopen Saturday as a part of First Resource Bank FRSB.OB.

The FDIC said Patriot Bank had approximately $111.3 million in assets and $108.3 million in total deposits.

The final bank closed on Friday was BankEast in Knoxville, Tennessee. The bank's ten branches will reopen Monday as branches of U.S. Bank National Association, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (USB.N).

BankEast had about $272.6 million in total assets and $268.8 million in total deposits.

In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were closed in 2011.

(Editing by Gary Hill)

((ayesha.rascoe@thomsonreuters.com)(202-310-5683)) Keywords: BANKS/FAILURES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.