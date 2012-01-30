* JPMorgan rates Banco do Brasil "overweight"

* Cuts Itau Unibanco, Bradesco recommendations

* No longer prefers Brazil's biggest banks

* Says buy ABC Brasil, Banrisul to "add risk"

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Investors should buy shares of small- and mid-sized Brazilian banks and giant Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), whose recent price declines seem overdone, JPMorgan Securities analysts said on Monday, adding that they no longer have a "systematic preference" for the country's biggest banks.

Analysts led by New York-based Saul Martinez said they are adopting a more conservative view of Brazil's biggest banks after a rally in shares of private sector lenders Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) and Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) that began last September. Investors in Brazil's banking sector should "seek to add risk" by identifying undervalued shares, they noted.

Martinez and his team cut their recommendation on Itau and Bradesco, the two largest private-sector banks in the country, to "neutral" from "overweight," saying their shares have limited room for further rises after gains of 20 and 28 percent, respectively, in the past four months.

The JPMorgan team's comments are the latest to show conflicting views among analysts over future performance in the sector. Still-high inflation, policy uncertainty and concern over defaults could hurt Brazilian large-cap bank shares - which fell about 20 percent last year.

"We think investors should seek to add positions to banks with more valuation re-rating potential," Martinez and his team said in a report.

JPMorgan changed its previous view that state-controlled Banco do Brasil "was growing too quickly in a not-friendly way to shareholders," and that it might have to sell shares to replenish its capital base in the short run. "We feel differently now" as its cheap share price is factoring in a future capitalization.

Among the so-called small-cap lenders that could be cherry-picked are Rio Grande do Sul state-controlled Banrisul (BRSR6.SA) and ABC Brasil (ABCB4.SA), the report said. ABC Brasil is the local unit of Arab Banking Corp.

Shares of Banco do Brasil were down 0.5 percent at 26.91 reais on Monday. Shares of ABC Brasil were down 1 percent at 12.18 reais, while Banrisul shares were up 0.4 percent at 20.38 reais.

