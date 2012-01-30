* BMO hired new head of U.S equity capital markets last week
* U.S. push comes as other dealers downsize
* Wants to raise number U.S. deals led from handful a year
currently
* Sees confidence returning to markets
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Jan 30 BMO Capital Markets wants
to lead more equity deals in the United States as it builds out
capacity south of the border, a senior bank executive said in an
interview.
BMO, the investment banking arm of Canada's fourth-largest
lender, the Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), hired a new managing
director and head of U.S. equity capital markets last week, the
latest in a hiring spree that added 400 U.S. positions since
2010 alone.
New hire Michael Cippoletti joined the bank from Morgan
Stanley. He will quarterback a team of investment banking staff
that BMO built up even as other global banks retreated in the
face of the financial crisis.
"There is a great market opportunity for us, with many
global dealers being in a general state of downsizing," said
Darryl White, BMO global head of equity capital markets.
"Where we would be doing a handful of book-run deals in the
United States a year (now), we would expect to do multiples of
that,” White told Reuters in an interview.
BMO is already one of the lead underwriters in Canada,
regularly securing a spot in the top five with market share near
10 percent.
It has less than one percent of the market in the much
larger and more competitive U.S. market, but White sees
significant room for growth.
BMO is targetting seven U.S. sectors: energy, technology,
healthcare, business services, financials, industrials, food and
consumer, real estate and financial sponsors.
"Our message to issuers is: We can research your stock,
trade your stock, bank you, we've got a strong balance sheet,
we’ve got the equity distribution and structuring capabilities
to get your deals done and we put you first," White said.
APPETITE RETURNING?
The big-gun hire of Cippoletti comes as confidence slowly
returns to equity capital markets. The CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX, a key barometer of sentiment, hit its lowest level in
six months earlier this month and was at 19.62 on Monday.
Noting that deals are still getting done across sectors,
White predicted a lot more financing activity in Canada and the
United States, assuming conditions don't worsen and investors
agree that Europe's woes can be decoupled from the North
American economic recovery.
But trading volumes still lag historical averages, so
there's room for demand to grow.
"When you look underneath in terms of how deep books are on
offerings and how many investors, we are not yet seeing the
depth that we need to see to really declare that this is a wide
open market," White said. "Deals are oversubscribed, but
barely."
(Reporting By Pav Jordan; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
((pav.jordan@reuters.com)(416 941 8163)(Reuters Messaging:
pawel.jordan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BMO/US
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.