* Maple extends offer, continues to seek regulatory approvals

* Maple says has made numerous submissions to regulators

* TMX shares down slightly in early trading on the TSX

(Adds details on deals, background)

TORONTO, Jan 31 The Canadian consortium that wants to buy exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) extended the deadline on its C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) takeover bid for a fourth time on Tuesday as regulators study the proposal, which would put the country's dominant trading, clearing and settlement services under one roof.

Maple Group, made up of 13 financial institutions, said it extended its offer until Feb. 29. The offer needs to pass muster with provincial securities regulators, as well as with the federal Competition Bureau, and there is no time frame for that to be completed.

"We are committed to the transaction and are working diligently to obtain the required regulatory approvals," Maple's Luc Bertrand said in a statement.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the regulators and have made numerous submissions to them, including recently submitting a proposed CDS pricing model and proposing remedies to address concerns regarding equities trading," he added.

Maple is owned by some of the same banks that already own the Alpha Group trading system, Canada's biggest competitor to the TMX. Its TMX bid is contingent on it getting regulatory approval to buy both Alpha and the Canadian Depository for Securities, which clears and settles trades in Canada.

These aspects of the deal have spurred fears that the new entity will have a monopolistic market share, and Maple has indicated that it is ready to compromise to get the deal done.

It stressed in its statement that it is doing all it can to win the necessary approvals. But at the same time said there were no guarantees these approvals would come, or that it could accept all regulator concerns without what it described as "material detriment" to its business plan.

Maple first bid for TMX in May 2011, trumping a friendly proposal from the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L). LSE abandoned its bid after it failed to win adequate shareholder support.

In October, TMX's board agreed to support the Maple bid and it has recommended that shareholders accept and tender their shares under the Maple offer.

TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet said the exchange operator continues to support the deal and it would work closely with Maple to achieve the required approvals.

TMX shares fell 7 Canadian cents to C$42.13 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has traded below the C$50 a share bid price for months, a clear sign of investor doubts about whether the deal will go through.

(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan, Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman)

((jennifer.kwan@thomsonreuters.com)(416-941-8178)(Reuters Messaging: jennifer.kwan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MAPLE TMX/BID

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.