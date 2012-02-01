By Rebecca Hamilton

NEW YORK Jan 31 Institutional investors are requesting investigations into toxic mortgages in pools of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by affiliates of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), a law firm representing the investors said on Tuesday.

The Houston-based firm, Gibbs & Bruns, said its clients had instructed trustees US Bank (USB.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to open investigations.

The move follows a similar decision by the firm earlier this month to go after toxic mortgage bonds issued by the affiliates of Well Fargo, and it comes on the heels of Gibbs & Bruns’ effort to secure an $8.5 million settlement with Bank of America (BAC.N) for its investors. That proposed settlement awaits court approval.

“Our clients continue to seek a comprehensive solution to the problems of ineligible mortgages in RMBS pools and deficient servicing of those loans,” Kathy Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns said in a news release.

Investors represented by Gibbs & Bruns collectively hold over 25 percent of the voting rights in 69 trusts now at issue.

A representative at Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment. The law firm was not immediately available for comment beyond its press release.

