* Q4 EPS cont ops 23 cts vs. Wall St view 16 cts

* Shares up 6 pct

(Adds CEO and analyst's comments, background, share movement)

Feb 1 AOL Inc AOL.N posted a drop in fourth-quarter earnings, but beat Wall Street forecasts as a rise in display advertising offset an ongoing decline at its Internet dial-up business, and its shares rose 6 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong said the Internet-based business was in a position to start increasing its revenue again in 2012.

"I would say it’s a stretch, but we’re going to stretch to get there," Armstrong said on a conference call with analysts. AOL has struggled with a business turnaround since its spinoff from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) in 2009.

Armstrong said the company's performance would depend on broader macroeconomic conditions. AOL, which was an early Internet business leader, has spent the last years refocusing its business on Web advertising media, but finds itself in competition with major players like Google Inc (GOOG.O), Facebook and Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $22.8 million, or 23 cents a share, from $66.2 million, or 60 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected AOL to post a profit of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dipped by 3 percent to $576.8 million.

Credit Suisse analyst John Blackledge described the quarter as "soft, but improving, with revenue slightly above our estimates."

AOL, whose media assets include Huffington Post and TechCrunch, said total advertising revenue rose by 10 percent to $331.6 million.

Overall display advertising -- big splashy ads that appear on Web pages and command higher rates -- rose 15 percent.

Subscription revenue from AOL's dial-up Internet access unit declined by 18 percent.

Shares of AOL were up 6 percent at $17.19 in trading before the market opened.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke)

((yinka.adegoke@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AOL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.