By Yinka Adegoke

Feb 1 Barry Diller's Internet holding company IAC/InterActive Corp IACI.O posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong results at its online search and dating businesses, sending its shares up as much as 11 percent to 52-week highs.

Revenue at its search businesses, which include Ask.com and Citysearch, rose 35 percent to $319.5 million. Revenue at the Match portfolio of dating sites jumped 46 percent to $157.7 million.

"It really was all about the fourth quarter, which was surprisingly strong, and that’s after several strong quarters," said Clayton Moran, an analyst at The Benchmark Company.

IAC's market value has risen 60 percent since Diller, the media mogul who is chairman of the company, surrendered the post of chief executive and gave the job to Match.com CEO Greg Blatt 14 months ago.

"Greg Blatt started off very well, he has a detailed operational focus, and it's paid off for the company. It's not all him, but he's certainly played a key role," said Moran.

IAC's share price has been helped by an aggressive share buyback strategy in recent quarters. Since it spun off four businesses in 2008, IAC has spent nearly $2 billion buying back its stock, the equivalent of about half of its float, according to Blatt.

"We've always said we're opportunistic -- borrowing back 50 percent of the company in relatively short years is remarkable, and we'll keep going based upon what we think the values are and what that discount is that's reflected in an everyday stock price," Diller said on a conference call with analysts.

Excluding one-time items, fourth-quarter profit was 70 cents a share, well above analysts' average forecast of 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $48.8 million, or 53 cents a share, from $87 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 32 percent to $596.9 million.

The New York-based company had $896.8 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter.

IAC shares were up $4.18 to $47.25 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq after rising as high as $47.96 earlier in the day. The stock's previous 52-week high was $43.89 last November.

Reporting By Yinka Adegoke

