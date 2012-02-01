* At least 10 teams have already switched in January

* January moves often a bellwether for rest of year

* Modest market stress seen sweet spot for such moves

By Ashley Lau

Feb 1 The new year has barely started and already there has been some major reshuffling among brokerages, with top financial advisers who manage more than $8 billion assets moving from one firm to another since Jan 3.

In January, at least 10 teams, each with an annual production of $2 million or more, switched firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

"That's a meaningful number and surely much larger than anything we've seen in the past two Januarys," said Mark Elzweig, a New York-based recruiter who has worked in the industry for more than two decades. He and other industry experts say January moves are often a bellwether for the rest of the year.

Among top revenue-producers, that could be especially true in 2012.

Recruiting packages offered to advisers bringing in big money have risen sharply, to historic levels say industry recruiters. Competing firms eager to add the client assets that brokers bring with them to their balance sheets drove more aggressive recruiting in late 2011. That effort is expected to pick up pace this year.

Attrition among advisers is usually higher in the first quarter because of the way bonuses and retention loans are paid out and amortized. But this January has been marked by big moves in terms of assets under management at top U.S. brokerages such as Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

"Advisers often move when we’re in an environment of 'moderate market misery'," Elzweig said, noting that the return of calm to stock markets has created room for financial advisers who feel unsettled at their current firm, to consider a move.

He said advisers are less likely to move in times of extreme market volatility - partly because it is difficult to convince clients whose accounts are performing poorly to move with them. And in times of market stability, advisers are comfortable and less likely to move.

"We're in a middle ground right now, when markets are not in crazy gyrations, which makes the perfect time for financial advisers to look around,” said Tom Lewis, a New Jersey-based attorney with Stark & Stark, who has moved more than 1,500 brokers. “I expect 2012 to be an active time period for the transition of financial advisers across the industry."

Among the top four U.S. brokerages, UBS Americas Wealth Management (UBS.N) UBSN.VX had the biggest net gain in January of more than $2.5 billion in client assets.

To calculate gains or losses, Reuters subtracted the dollar value of client assets managed by advisers who left a firm from the dollar value of client assets managed by advisers recruited to the firm.

At the other end, Bank of America’s (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch had the biggest net loss, with more than $4 billion in client assets leaving along with at least 20 advisers.

Lewis has seen recruiting packages rise to between 300 and 400 percent of a broker's annual revenue generation, with up to 200 percent up-front. For an adviser generating $2 million in annual revenue, that's about $4 million in bonus on day one. As long as the adviser stays for the agreed seven to nine years, the money is his to keep. Leave sooner and part of the money will have to be paid back.

LEGACY BROKERS LEAVE

Much of the movement in the industry in 2012 is likely to come from legacy brokers, experts say. That is largely a result of cultural shifts at many of the biggest brokerages.

"It's not the way it was in the past, which is allowing larger groups to make a business decision to move," Lewis said, referring to Bank of America's acquisition of Merrill Lynch and the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney in 2009.

As legacy advisers move, their peers consider options, too, said Michael Cox, who was with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) for more than 15 years before moving to Wells Fargo in January.

Cox said his branch lost 10 advisers late last year, including some who had been with the firm for more than 30 years. By the time he left, his Florida office had been halved to three advisers from six.

“That really got our attention,” Cox said. “After that, the three of us brokers sat down and just said we would take a look at what else was out there.”

REGIONAL FIRMS

Regional firms also recruited many advisers from rivals in January.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) said it finished January with 53 hires, a more than 200 percent increase over last January. [ID:nN1E80G01O]

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm told Reuters earlier this month that it added four regional directors this year to help bring in new talent. The recruiters, primarily based on the East Coast, previously worked at UBS, Raymond James and Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a four-year-old boutique brokerage in St. Louis, Missouri, said it had its biggest single-day hiring spree on Jan. 12. The six advisers hired that day defected from Wells Fargo (WFC.N).

Raymond James (RJF.N) and Janney Montgomery Scott also each scored a team from Wells Fargo this month, in Virginia and Massachusetts, respectively. Both teams managed at least $90 million in client assets.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Andre Grenon and Tim Dobbyn)

