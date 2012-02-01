By Anna Driver
HOUSTON Feb 1 Allen Stanford funneled $2
billion of investor money from his offshore bank to pay
operating expenses at his other companies, including
money-losing airlines and his cricket concerns, a former
Stanford Financial Group accountant said on Wednesday.
Stanford, 61, is on trial in federal court in Houston for
leading a $7 billion Ponzi scheme from his offshore bank in
Antigua in what prosecutors call one of the largest white-collar
crimes since Bernard Madoff. The Texas financier has pleaded not
guilty to all charges.
Henry Amadio, a former accountant for Stanford in Houston,
told jurors he created a top-secret report for Stanford tracking
the flow of $2 billion from Stanford International Bank in
Antigua to other entities he controlled. The funds were spent by
Stanford over a number of years leading up to 2009, when the
government seized the businesses.
"There's no doubt that those amounts came from Stanford
International Bank," Amadio told the jury of five women and 10
men. He compiled the reports using wire transfer records
provided by Stanford's treasurers, he said.
The funds, marked as loans at the offshore bank, were never
repaid by Stanford, the accountant said.
Prosecutors accuse Stanford of misleading investors who
bought certificates of deposit (CDs) from his bank in Antigua.
The investors were told their deposits were invested in safe,
liquid investments.
Instead, the government alleges, the funds were used to pay
for Stanford's yachts and private jets or were put into illiquid
entities like private companies.
More than $300 million in deposits were used to pay salary
and expenses for Stanford's now defunct money-losing Caribbean
Star and Caribbean Sun airlines, Amadio said.
Millions of dollars of deposits were also spent on
Stanford's passion to promote the sport of cricket in the
Caribbean, he said.
Amadio, who worked for Stanford from 2002 until 2009 and has
not been charged in the case, said keeping the reports under
wraps was a top priority. He was told he would lose his job if
he shared the data with anyone.
In the materials he prepared, he was asked by former Chief
Financial Officer James Davis to refer to the Antigua bank as
"the company down south."
"Everything was to be on a need-to-know basis," Amadio
testified.
His reports were also stored on an external hard drive that
the accounting department nicknamed, "the football." In 2006,
"the football" was moved to Antigua from Houston, Amadio told
the jury.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an
investigation of Stanford CDs in 2006, Gregg Costa, the U.S.
attorney leading the case, said.
Mark Kuhrt, who is also charged in the alleged Ponzi scheme
and was Amadio's boss at Stanford Financial Group, attended the
trial for the first time since it began last week.
Kuhrt shifted in his seat as Amadio told the jury he told
his former boss he was concerned about the growing amount of
investor money that was being used to pay for Stanford's other
businesses.
"He was concerned too," Amadio said.
