By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 Intel (INTC.O) Chief
Financial Officer Stacy Smith likes the questions he is
receiving from Wall Street these days a lot more than the
concerns many investors voiced last year about the PC chip
giant's ability to adapt to consumers' growing preference for
smartphones and tablets.
After investors eyeing tepid PC sales shunned Intel's shares
for much of 2011, the stock has rebounded since September and
recently hit a four-year high as the company promotes a new
category of premium notebooks and shows off a mobile processor
that may finally put it in the mobile race.
Smith told Reuters his conversations with investors have
become easier in the past few months.
"A year ago, the concerns were that the drivers of the
market weren't going to let Intel grow and that there was
something inherent in our architecture that precluded us from
being able to participate in fast growing parts of the market,"
Smith said in an interview on Wednesday. "Fast forward a year
and we've alleviated both of those concerns."
Intel's processors are the brains in 80 percent of the
world's personal computers, but the company has had a hard time
adapting its powerful "x86" architecture to make low-powered
chips for mobile devices that depend on batteries.
With PC sales flagging in the United States and Europe,
nearly all smartphones and tablets, including Apple's iPhones
and iPads, use energy-efficient processors based on a competing
technology licensed to chip designers by Britain's ARM Holdings
ARM.L and made by Intel rivals like Samsung (005930.KS) and
Qualcomm (QCOM.O).
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month,
Intel impressed technophiles with demonstrations of its new
Medfield mobile chip and said Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) and
Lenovo (0992.HK) have picked it for upcoming smartphones.
SMALLER TRANSISTORS
Smith said investors are now asking about new products like
Medfield as well as Intel's growing budgets for R&D and new
factories to extend its lead in manufacturing.
On a conference call with analysts following Intel's
quarterly report in January, he reassured investors that the
company's record $12.5 billion capital spending planned for 2012
would not become permanent and would come down in the future.
Intel's new mobile chip is made using Intel's 32 nanometer
manufacturing technology, and new generations of the chip
manufactured at even smaller sizes in 2012 and 2013 will be even
more energy efficient, Intel says.
"We're cleanly in the game. We're among the best today with
the current generation and it will extend out over time," Smith
said.
Intel refocused its push into mobile on Google's (GOOG.O)
popular Android platform last year after cellphone maker Nokia
NOK1V.HE backed away from a platform it had been working on
with Intel.
Analysts see Lenovo and Motorola's decision to build phones
using Medfield as a good start for Intel, but many remain
cautious and are waiting to see how many Intel-powered phones
are bought by consumers. Smith said Intel would eventually look
to sell its chips for phones running competing platforms.
"When you look at the phone market, there's the Apple camp,
the Google camp, the Microsoft camp. We will work hard to win
designs across all those segments of the market."
Weak economies in the United States and Europe, as well as a
growing preference for tablets, have hurt PC sales, and Intel is
increasingly dependent on emerging markets like China to fuel
growth.
Eager to make laptops more attractive to consumers
captivated by Apple's iPad, MacBook Air and other mobile
gadgets, Intel is pushing PC makers to concentrate on a new
"Ultrabook" category of super-thin PCs boasting features from
tablets like touch screens and "instant on" responsiveness.
Some analysts question whether the high-end features Intel
says Ultrabooks should include might make them too expensive for
many consumers. Smith said he expects Ultrabooks prices to
decline quickly.
"As we drive scale, costs will come down," Smith said. "We
fully expect we'll exit 2012 right in the heart of mainstream
notebook price points with these very sexy Ultrabooks, because
we'll be shipping tens of millions of them."
(Reporting By Noel Randewich)
((noel.randewich@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: INTEL/CFO
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.