SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Banco Safra [SODEPB.UL], the largest Brazilian money manager for the rich, said net income soared 19.7 percent last year as strict credit risk policies helped extend loans to the most creditworthy borrowers, curbing delinquencies.

The bank earned 1.254 billion reais ($721 million) in 2011, according to a statement distributed on Wednesday. The privately-held bank controlled by the Safra family of financiers also said that its loan book grew 31.8 percent last year, above the industry's 17 percent average in 2011.

Banco Safra's outstanding loans ended 2011 at 56.9 billion reais. The solvency ratio ended last year at 13.2 percent, above the minimum 11 percent ratio required by the central bank.

Privately-held financial institutions in Brazil are not required by law to make their income statements public.

The results underscore Safra's focus on creditworthy borrowers and the wealthiest investors. That contrasts with efforts by the largest listed banks such as state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), which are boosting their client base mostly among the middle class.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the most widely-followed gauge of delinquencies in Brazil's banking industry, ended the year at 1.1 percent of total outstanding loans, compared with the financial sector's 5.5 percent.

Ninety-three percent of Safra's outstanding loans were classified under the AA, A and B categories - the lowest risk in Brazil.

"We managed to increase in a significant manner, keeping the conservative stance of always, as well as the focus on a solid operation," the statement quoted Chief Executive Officer Rossano Maranhao as saying.

The Safra Asset Management unit saw assets under administration surge by 28.6 percent last year to 106.5 billion reais, the statement said.

