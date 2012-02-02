* Roseman was let go in Jan. 2011 after risk warnings

* Says MF Global's strategy outstripped its resources

* Lawmakers ask if new risk officer brought in as yes man

* Lawmakers pounce on credit-raters for missing red flags

* House committee plans to release MF Global report

(Adds exchange between lawmakers and credit-rating agencies)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Karey Wutkowski

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 MF Global's former chief risk officer told Congress on Thursday that he tried to warn the firm's leadership that it was on an unsustainable path, but was ousted for his efforts.

Michael Roseman, who was edged out in January 2011 from the now-bankrupt futures brokerage, said he rang alarm bells internally about the firm's exposure to European sovereign debt a year before the firm collapsed in late October of 2011.

"My views on risk certainly played a factor in that decision," Roseman told a House Financial Services investigative subcommittee, about why he was asked to leave the firm.

Thursday's hearing focused on MF Global's outsized risk appetite and whether insiders and credit rating agencies did enough to curb it, or at least flag it to investors.

Before MF Global's collapse, then Chief Executive Jon Corzine pushed the firm to take on a more aggressive trading strategy, including a $6.3 billion dollar bet on European debt, executed through repo-to-maturity transactions.

Corzine, once CEO at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and a former New Jersey governor and U.S. senator, also was pushing the futures brokerage to evolve into something closer to an investment bank.

Roseman said such a strategy required a lot of capital and a lot of liquidity, two things that ran out at the firm.

"I do think the strategy maybe exceeded the ability of the resources," he said.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy after investors and customers began to flee, alarmed by the firm's massive bet on European sovereign debt. Investigators are still trying to find more than $600 million in missing customer money, including money in the accounts of hundreds of farmers.

The full House Financial Services Committee plans to issue a report on MF Global once it concludes all of its hearings and information gathering, said Representative Randy Neugebauer, the Republican who chairs the panel's oversight and investigations subcommittee.

Roseman appeared before the panel alongside Michael Stockman, who was brought in to replace him as chief risk officer.

Lawmakers pressed Stockman if he was brought in as a "yes" man, after Roseman got ousted following his warnings to Corzine and the board.

"Did you ever think that maybe they ran off Mr. Roseman and brought you in to be kind of the guy that doesn’t see, tell, know? Did that ever occur to you?" Republican Stevan Pearce asked Stockman.

Stockman replied, "No sir."

RATINGS FIRMS UNDER FIRE

While Roseman raised red flags about MF Global's proprietary bets on European debt, lawmakers on Thursday chided representatives from credit rating firms Standard and Poor's MHP.N and Moody's Corp (MCO.N) for missing them and then issuing late-in-the-game downgrades.

MF Global's collapse was partially triggered by Moody's Oct. 24 downgrade.

Moody's and Fimalac SA's (LBCP.PA) Fitch Ratings later both downgraded MF Global to junk on Oct. 27.

S&P, meanwhile, warned of a possible downgrade on Oct. 26, but did not take any rating action until after MF Global filed for bankruptcy.

S&P said MF Global was not forthright with the ratings firm.

Craig Parmelee, S&P managing director, testified that MF Global Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp sent an email on Oct. 24 to S&P saying that "MF Global's capital and liquidity has never been stronger." That was a week before its bankruptcy.

Democrat Michael Capuano sharply criticized both Parmalee and Moody's Chief Credit Officer Richard Cantor.

He demanded to know why Moody's did not realize the riskiness of MF Global's own repo-to-maturity trades collateralized with European sovereign debt, despite the firm's disclosure in a regulatory filing in May.

"Mr. Cantor, you stated in your written documents you didn’t know they were doing proprietary trading until Oct. 21, 2011. You know what that tells us? Very clearly. Very simply. Nobody at your firm read the 10-K."

Capuano was equally annoyed with S&P's Parmelee, who told lawmakers the analysts at his firm were aware of the proprietary bet disclosed in May, but did not believe at the time it warranted any change in the rating.

"I don't know which one of you I should be more upset with - the one who says it took me six months to get upset, or the one who said I didn't catch it in the first place... Both those answers stink," Capuano said.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

