* Circuit breakers for TSX composite listed shares

* Halt would last for at least 5 mins

* Move prompted by 2010 "flash crash"

TORONTO, Feb 2 Canadian regulators introduced single-stock circuit breakers on Thursday that will halt trading in the event of rapid, intense and unexplained share moves like the one that occurred during the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada

(IIROC) said the circuit breakers would be imposed for some 250 stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE. Circuit breakers are essentially designed to slow or stop trading when markets become extremely volatile.

This means, among other things, that a five minute trading halt across Canadian marketplaces will now automatically be triggered if the price of the security swings 10 percent or more within a five minute period.

The circuit breakers would be applied between 9:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and any initial halts could be extended for a further five minute period if deemed necessary, said IIROC, the self-regulatory group that oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces.

"Single-stock circuit breakers will be an important tool to help mitigate volatility in the trading of individual stocks," Susan Wolburgh Jenah, IIROC's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Together with other complementary IIROC initiatives, this tool is an important ingredient in building investor confidence and enhancing market integrity."

On May 6, 2010, the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index dropped 3.8 percent, before quickly recovering to end the day largely unchanged.

A similar crash hit U.S. equities. A computer-driven sale worth $4.1 billion by a single trader helped trigger the May flash crash, setting off liquidity shocks that ricocheted between U.S. futures and stock markets, regulators concluded in a report.

Shortly after, Canadian regulators concluded no erroneous orders, computer glitches, or futures or options trading were found to have caused the decline.

A dominance of sell orders at the open of Canadian stock trading on May 6, followed by a suspected slowing of computer-driven orders, contributed to an unusual slide in share prices during the session, regulators have said.

As well, the triggering of a type of order, or "stop loss orders," was seen as a key reason for the deepest price slides by many less-heavily traded stocks under review.

IIROC is currently reviewing new rules for triggering market-wide circuit breakers.

(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)

