By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Apple Inc <AAPL.O > once
again rewarded shareholders richly as its shares surged to new
highs above $500 on Monday. There is, though, one part of the
iPhone and iPad company’s business that is not exactly humming:
Its management of a pile of money now probably exceeding $100
billion.
While Main Street U.S. investors are bombarded with offers
from banks, such as Capital One Financial Corp, offering bank
account yields of as much as 1 percent, Apple may be settling
for about that or less for its stash, which is bigger than the
gross domestic product of many smaller nations.
And comparisons with fellow hoarders in the tech world, such
as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOG.O), indicate that in
this area at least, the most valuable publicly traded American
company is probably underperforming.
With the mountain growing at an extraordinary rate – Apple’s
pile of money rose by more than $16 billion to $97.6 billion in
the final quarter of last year, the weak returns may strengthen
the arguments of investors who think it might be time Apple
started returning some money to shareholders through a dividend.
Otherwise, given the phenomenal success of its iPhone in
particular, Apple could at current rates of cash generation go
through the $200 billion level sometime in 2013.
Apple said in its annual results filing that its cash and
investments – worth $81.6 billion at that stage - earned just
0.77 percent in the fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 2011. That was a
hair above the 0.75 percent return earned the previous year and
down from 1.43 percent in fiscal 2009 and 3.44 percent in 2008.
"Clearly it's low - absolutely and relatively," said Robert
Willens, president of New York consulting firm Robert Willens
LLC and a veteran accounting analyst on Wall Street.
When asked about its cash management, an Apple spokesman
refers to the company's latest regulatory filing, which says its
investment policy and strategy are focused on preservation of
capital and supporting the liquidity requirements of the
company. It also said it invests primarily in "investment grade"
securities.
“They are not running themselves like a hedge fund. They
are running it like a liquidity portfolio to meet their business
needs," said Alex Roever, head of short-term fixed income
strategy at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York.
And yet some of its peers appear to be able to eke out
higher returns without seeming to take greater risks.
Microsoft, which had $59.29 billion of cash, liquid
securities and other investments at the end of 2011, and Google
(GOOG.O) with $44.63 billion in its pile, do not provide
comparisons for a weighted average interest rate earned.
However, a look at their returns using a number of different
measurements suggest that they are working their money harder
with riskier investments than Apple and generating higher
investment returns, an analysis by Reuters showed.
In 2011, for example, Google recorded a gross realized gain
of $381 million and net unrealized gain of $469 million, for a
total $850 million, on its liquid marketable securities – which
were up to $34.6 billion by the end of the year.
Google declined to comment on its rate of return, though it
reported gross unrealized gains and losses on cash equivalents
were not material at the end of the past two years. Overall,
though, the figures suggest returns may have been almost 2
percent.
Meanwhile, Microsoft in its fiscal year ended June 30
recorded net unrealized gains of $2.83 billion on its cash and
other investments, which totaled $63.64 billion at the end of
that period. Most of that gain came from gains on common and
preferred stock holdings.
It also recorded dividends and interest income of $900
million. Its filings show that Microsoft, which also declined
comment on its rate of return and investment policies, dabbles
in the trading of oil, metal and grain futures and options.
Apple, by contrast, recorded net realized gains of just
$106 million in its year to Sept. 24 from sales of securities,
and net unrealized gains of just $80 million – and this was from
an accumulation of $81.6 billion by that date.
If you total the 2011 quarterly interest incomes of the
companies and then divide by the average size of their
portfolios – albeit an imperfect comparative measurement - then
you come up with similar indications of performance.
Using that very rough comparison of Apple's annual
investment return with those of Microsoft and Google, Apple
posted a total return of just 0.53 percent in calendar year
2011, Microsoft earned 1.52 percent, and Google 1.47 percent.
APPLE HISTORY KEY
Some investors and strategists say it would be unfair to
suggest that Apple and its Chief Financial Officer Peter
Oppenheimer have not tried hard enough to put Apple’s money to
work. They argue that protecting the cash is the priority and
that chasing yield isn’t his job.
"Their core competency is not investing cash. It's making
iPhones," said Anthony Carfang, partner at consulting firm
Treasury Strategies Inc. in Chicago. "I would be concerned if
these guys thought they were hotshot investment managers looking
to beat the market."
Apple’s financial problems in the 1990s means it tends to
have a more conservative philosophy towards money management
than the others who since listing have never struggled for cash,
analysts said. Unlike Microsoft and Google, Apple does not own
any stocks as investments, for example.
But a look at the three companies disclosure of the
investment categories in which they place their cash suggests
that Apple now isn’t being that much more conservative than
Microsoft and Google – in some ways it may be taking on more
risk.
For example, by the end of 2011, Apple had about 40 percent
of its hoard in corporate securities, up from 36 percent a year
earlier, while at Google it was more like 14 percent and at
Microsoft around 17 percent.
Indeed, Apple may have suffered lower returns because it
didn’t have as much as the others in the U.S. Treasury market,
which had a barnstorming year in 2011. Its Treasury and agency
holdings by the end of 2011, were about 36 percent, against
more than 50 percent at Microsoft and Google.
In the past year, Apple also increased its holdings of
longer-dated bonds, which would pay off if long-term interest
rates fall but could sour if they rise. It reduced its stakes in
safer but lower-yielding short-term bonds in favor of
higher-yielding longer-dated debt, resulting in higher duration
risk. It held $67.4 billion in long-term debt at the end of
December, double its level a year earlier.
There is, though, at least some hope that Apple’s returns
may be catching up Google.
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Apple reported dividends and
interest income of $137 million, a period in which Microsoft
earned $182 million. Google said it lost $18 million from
interest and other income in that period, though this included
an impairment charge of $88 million for its investment in
troubled wireless company Clearwire Corp CLWR.O.
