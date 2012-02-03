* Harper highlights limits on takeovers
* Wants RIM to grow as strong Canadian company
* Wary of hostile bids for strategic firms
(Adds details on RIM comments, comments on telecom investments)
By Randall Palmer, David Ljunggren and Janet Guttsman
OTTAWA, Feb 3 Canada's prime minister drew an
apparent line in the sand on foreign takeovers on Friday, saying
he wanted to see BlackBerry maker Research In Motion grow "as a
Canadian company" and questioning whether hostile takeovers of
key domestic firms are in the country's best interests.
In an interview with Reuters, Stephen Harper declined to
speculate on how the government might react if a foreign firm
put in a bid for hard-pressed RIM. But he singled out hostile
takeovers and bids for what he described as "critical
technology" companies as ones that the government might block.
"I can't make comments to you that would prejudice any kind
of a bid, especially one that is completely hypothetical and may
not happen," he told Reuters in response to a question about a
possible foreign bid for RIM.
"But RIM, as you know, is a strong Canadian company. It's
been an important part of the Canadian business landscape, and
obviously we want to see that company succeed and continue to
grow as a Canadian company."
RIM shares have slumped in recent years as the company's
signature BlackBerry smartphone has lost ground to popular new
rivals from the likes of Apple (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOG.O).
There has been considerable speculation that RIM could be sold,
or broken up into valuable parts.
Speaking in an interview in his wood-paneled office in the
heart of snow-covered Ottawa, Harper insisted that his
Conservative government is still open to foreign investment, and
noted that it had vetoed only two would-be takeovers. But not
every foreign bid is good for Canada, he said.
"Takeovers of critical technology that the government's
invested in, or ... hostile takeovers of key Canadian
businesses, are obviously something that I think is widely
understood is not in this country's interest," Harper said.
Under Canadian law, the government has the right to
determine whether foreign takeovers over a certain size may go
ahead. Its decision is based on whether the bid is of net
benefit to Canada.
The vast majority of takeovers are approved, but Harper's
government stunned investors in 2010 when it rejected a $39
billion offer for fertilizer producer Potash Corp (POT.TO) from
Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton (BHP.AX).
After that rejection, the government said it would quickly
draw up guidelines to clarify what was meant by being of net
benefit to Canada. There is still no date for when such
guidelines might be published.
The Canadian government was an early investor in RIM, now
Canada's best-known technology company, with a C$34 million
investment from its Technology Partnerships Canada in 2000. That
was at a time when the still-new technology firm had annual
revenue of US$85 million.
Separately, the government is considering whether to ease
restrictions on foreign ownership of telecommunications
companies, but Harper declined to be drawn about what it might
decide. Decisions would come in "the very near future," he said.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)
