Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Belize to
'CCC+' from 'B-'. The 'C' short-term credit ratings are unchanged. The outlook
is stable.
"The downgrade reflects signs of lower political willingness to service
Belize's external commercial debt obligations," explained Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Kelli Bissett. "In addition, Belize faces external imbalances,
limited access to external funding, and rising costs of servicing general
government debt." On Jan. 31, 2012--during an announcement scheduling early
elections for March 7, 2012--Belizean Prime Minister Dean Barrow introduced
continued debt service of the government's US$546.8 million bond (known locally
as the super bond) as an election issue. The nature of the statement and
prominent public office of the speaker signals, from a credit perspective, lower
predictability that the government will continue to service its external
commercial debt. Although a future United Democratic Party (UDP) government
could ultimately back away from its leader's campaign rhetoric, the injection of
the superbond into the campaign follows increased policy unpredictability
(including the nationalizations of Belize's main electricity and telecom
companies in the last two years) and raises questions about the political
commitment to timely debt service.
In addition, this announcement comes amid low economic growth, a weak
investment outlook, increased levels of crime, and limited ability to raise
government revenue, all of which, from a credit perspective, weaken the
government's payment capacity. Belize's current account is weakening, and its
external financing options are limited. Oil production (the government's most
import foreign exchange earner) is in structural decline, and tourism prospects
appear lackluster given the global economic slowdown. We project Belize's 2012
gross external financing requirement at 114% of current account receipts plus
useable reserves. Belize's policy measures will likely depress foreign direct
investment. Given Belize's fixed exchange rate regime, we expect the government
to draw down reserves for a portion of its external financing. International
reserves were US$250 million at the end of January. We expect that international
reserves will decline this year and that delays in market participants obtaining
foreign exchange will increase. On the fiscal side, a shallow domestic financial
market--coupled with domestic resistance to raise tax revenue--present a hard
budget constraint.
In addition, the coupon on the super bond is scheduled to step up to 8.5%
annually from 6% in August. With that, we project that general government
interest payments will rise to 15% of general government revenues. Furthermore,
we expect government workers and teachers to demand higher wages once the next
budget debate begins. Net general government debt was 63% of GDP at year-end
2011. Given Belize's financing constraints, we expect it to remain at this level
through 2012. (For an expanded discussion of these risk factors, please see our
latest report concerning Belize, published Dec. 28, 2011, on the Global Credit
Portal.) The local-currency ratings on Belize are 'CCC+/C', the same as the
foreign-currency rating, reflecting the country's pegged exchange rate and
limited monetary and fiscal flexibility. The transfer and convertibility
assessment is 'B-', one notch above the long-term foreign-currency sovereign
rating, under our expectation that in the event of default, the government would
not actively restrict access to foreign exchange for private debt service. The
foreign-currency recovery rating of '3' for the Government of Belize indicates
our forecast of post-default recovery of between 50% and 70% on the principal of
commercial foreign-currency debt. In our default scenario, we would expect the
government to pursue a best-efforts approach to restructure its debt, as it did
in late 2006 (which gave rise to the super bond).
The recovery estimate, however, also incorporates constraining factors of
relatively high levels of both public-sector and external debt. The stable
outlook balances the possibility that the government will seek debt relief to
reduce a rising external interest burden against the possibility that debt
management will improve after the election. We could lower the rating if there
were increased signs that the government intends to pursue a distressed
restructuring or if additional external liquidity pressures were to emerge. An
upgrade would most likely result from greater predictability about the political
willingness to service debt and improved financing prospects. These would likely
stem from an improved growth and investment outlook.