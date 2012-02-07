Feb 7 The Obama administration said on Tuesday it will spend an additional $50 million immediately to bolster research for Alzheimer's, a fatal, brain-wasting disease that affects 5 million Americans.

The administration also said it plans to increase the fiscal year 2013 budget by $80 million and plans to spend an extra $26 million on funding to support people who care for Alzheimer's patients.

The announcement follows the move last month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to set a deadline of 2025 for finding a treatment that can prevent or stop the disease. (Reporting By Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Trott)