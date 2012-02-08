(Adds details, shares)

Feb 8 Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday helped by its cable networks and the last installment of its Harry Potter movie franchise.

Shares rose around 5 percent in premarket trading, as the company also revealed an aggressive buyback strategy and an increase in its quarterly dividend.

Net profit rose to $773 million, or 76 cents a share, in the fourth quarter compared with $769 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, net income was 94 cents a share, ahead of average analysts' forecast of 87 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.2 billion.

Subscription fees at its cable networks including HBO rose 5 percent to $3.5 billion driven mainly by a 5 percent increase in carriage fees paid by cable and satellite distributors.

But cable network advertising was up just 2 percent, with growth benefiting from international operations.

Advertising revenue at its Time Inc magazine publishing business was flat during the quarter but total revenue was down 1 percent to $1 billion.

Warner Bros revenues rose 7 percent to $3.9 billion, due mainly to stronger home entertainment, video games and new subscription video-on-demand deals with companies like Netflix Inc and others.

The New York-based company forecast its full-year percentage growth rate in adjusted diluted net income per share to be in the low double digits from a base of $2.89 in 2011.

Time Warner also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.26 and announced a new $4 billion stock repurchase authorization by its board.

Miller Tabak analyst David Joyce said the company's capital allocation strategy was a positive for investors.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((yinka.adegoke@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: TIMEWARNER/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.