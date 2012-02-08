* CEO-turned-whistleblower plans book in Japan in June
* Woodford also found publisher in UK
* Autobiographical book to include events at Olympus
By Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Michael Woodford, the
former CEO of Olympus Corp (7733.T) who blew the whistle on a
$1.7 billion financial fraud, is planning to write a book about
his experience uncovering the scandal at the Japanese maker of
cameras and medical equipment.
The first version, in Japanese, is expected as early as
June, Woodford told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
Woodford, 51, has also found a UK publisher that plans a
global launch in English later this year.
The book will be an autobiographical account, including the
events at Olympus, he said. "But it will also be a book that
looks at many of the issues related to moral capitalism.”
Woodford ignited the scandal in October 2011, after he was
sacked for asking questions internally about Olympus' dubious
accounting and about some highly unusual acquisition payments,
which were later revealed to have been part of the fraud.
Olympus has sought to put the scandal behind it, having
completed its own internal investigation late last year.
However, law-enforcement agencies in Japan, Britain and the
United States are still investigating the fraud at the
multinational which, according to the third-party probe, was
used to hide investment losses from investors for 13 years.
Woodford, a Briton, is already a rarity as one of the few
foreigners to take the helm of a major Japanese company. A book
that spills details of massive fraud has the potential to shock
corporate Japan.
“There are a lot of people in Japan who want to bring about
change, and I think it will be welcomed by many people – not
everyone," Woodford said. "It illustrates the lack of governance
which can exist and the consequences of that.”
His role in bringing the Olympus scandal to light has won
him a series of accolades, including selection as
"businessperson of the year" in 2011 by The Sunday Times, The
Independent and The Sun in the UK.
He has also been shortlisted for the FT ArcelorMittal
Boldness in Business Award, which will be announced on March 20.
RIGHT AND WRONG
Woodford's status as whistleblower - after three decades at
Olympus - has given him a new career of sorts as a public
speaker. Invitations include addresses at Yale University's
Millstein Center for Corporate Governance and Performance and
the Council of Institutional Investors.
"To me one of the main things now is using the platform
created by Olympus to illustrate the need – not just in Japan
but also elsewhere - of improvements in corporate governance,"
he said.
Since his sacking last year, Woodford has met with
investors, law enforcement and media in Asia, Europe and the
United States as he seeks to keep the spotlight and pressure on
Olympus.
Woodford has demanded the ouster of the entire board, though
he recently gave up on his own campaign to be reinstated as
Olympus chief, thwarted by the firm's major Japanese
shareholders. He is planning to attend a special meeting of
Olympus shareholders in April.
For Woodford and his wife, Nuncy, the long fight against a
company has also been traumatic and has strained his finances.
At times last year, he worried about his safety amid speculation
that organized crime might be involved in the fraud.
In November, he told Reuters that when he thought about how
the scandal affected his friends and colleagues at Olympus, he
felt an emotion akin to bereavement.
On a trip to New York this week to meet possible publishers,
Woodford appeared relaxed as he discussed his immediate plans.
Over dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, he said he has had a
strong sense of right and wrong since he was a boy growing up in
Liverpool.
He would not discuss his compensation for the book rights,
but said it will help ease the financial strain.
“It will help pay the legal bills,” Woodford said.
(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal, editing by Matthew Lewis)
((paritosh.bansal@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6113)(Reuters
Messaging: paritosh.bansal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: OLYMPUS/WOODFORD
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.