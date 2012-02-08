Feb 8 (LPC) - Caesars Entertainment has sweetened the
terms of the amend and extend (A&E) it is seeking from loan
investors.
The company is now offering investors an increased spread of
LIB+525 on the extended portion, and has set the amount to be
extended at $2.5 billion, sources said. Consents are due
tomorrow.
The change sets a fixed amount of bank debt to be extended,
which comes as an added incentive for lenders, noted one
investor. Under the initial proposal, lenders being asked to
sign onto the amendment did not know how much of the bank debt
would be extended.
There is a new springing maturity to April 2017 if the
company's $2.1 billion of 11.25 percent senior secured notes due
in 2017 are not refinanced by then.
Caesars initially proposed extending $2.5 billion to
$4 billion of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 to January 2018
from 2015, but faced pushback from loan investors who thought
the pricing offered to extend the loans was light, according to
sources.
As per its original amend and extend proposal from Feb. 2,
Caesars initially offered a spread of 450bp over Libor if less
than $3.25 billion was extended and 475bp over Libor if more
than $3.25 billion was extended. The new extended term loan will
be called TLB-6.
Concurrently, Caesars is seeking to raise $1.25 billion in
high yield bonds, which are talked in the 8.5 percent area. The
bond deal is contingent on the A&E transaction getting approved
by at least 51 percent of Caesars' first-lien loan holders,
sources said.
As reported earlier, the bond underwriters on Caesars
Entertainment's $1.25 billion senior secured high yield bond
offering reached out to the issuer's loan investors in an
attempt to persuade them to approve Caesars' amend and extend
deal, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on Wednesday.
"The underlying issue isn't a lack of demand for the bonds,"
said a loan investor looking at the deal. "But Harrah's term
loan holders must consent to the extension for the bond deal to
get done."
Caesars said in a Feb. 2 SEC filing that up to $1 billion in
proceeds from the $1.25 billion senior secured bond offering
will be used to repay a portion of the non-extended term loans
first and then the extended term loans.
Another loan investor looking at the A&E deal earlier
concurred that the original proposed pricing "doesn't compensate
lenders sufficiently. Even if Harrah's waited and brought the
A&E back at a later time, they would still face the same
problem," he said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which leads the amend and
extend deal, declined comment. JP Morgan, which is lead left on
the bond deal, also declined comment.
In May 2011, the company extended a portion, about $800
million in total, of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 from their
original 2015 maturity to 2018. At that time, Caesars also
converted roughly $425 million of its revolving credit facility
to term loans due in 2018.
Caesars' TLBs are part of an overall $9.25 billion bank loan
Bank of America and Deutsche Bank led for the company in late
2007. The loan consisted of a $2 billion revolver, a $2.25
billion TLB-1, a $3 billion TLB-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3.
In 2009, the company entered into its add-on TLB-4, which is
priced at 750bp over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.