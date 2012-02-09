(Adds share price decline and analyst estimates)

By Alistair Barr

Feb 8 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) reported a quarterly net loss Wednesday as the largest daily deal company recorded higher taxes overseas.

Shares of the Chicago-based company slumped 11 percent to $21.86 in after-hours trading following the results.

Groupon, unveiling its first results as a public company, said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or 8 cents a share. That compares to a loss of $378.6 million, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Groupon reported a fourth-quarter loss of 2 cents a share. Revenue was $506.5 million, up 194 percent from the final quarter of 2010.

Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share profit on revenue of $475 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

