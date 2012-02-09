CHICAGO Feb 8 Chrysler Group LLC is in
talks with banks to create a financing joint venture that would
help the U.S. automaker build on its recent sales momentum, two
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The automaker hopes to have a deal in place by the first
half of 2012, a year before its current pact with Ally Financial
expires, one of the sources said.
Under this deal, Chrysler would offer loans and leases to
consumers as well as "floor plan" financing for dealers to help
them order cars and trucks, the two people said. Chrysler's
current arrangement with Ally does not include floor-plan
financing.
One model for Chrysler is the deal between Italian automaker
Fiat SpA and Credit Agricole that was forged in 2006.
Under that joint venture, the bank provides the financing and
Fiat manages the dealer network.
Ally, formerly GMAC Inc, is among the banks under
consideration by Chrysler, one source said. The Wall Street
Journal, which first reported the news, said Chrysler is also in
talks with JP Morgan Chase & Co.
JP Morgan could not be immediately reached for comment. Ally
and Chrysler declined to comment.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler. Both automakers are led
by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who took over after
Chrysler's government-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.
Marchionne is credited with steering Chrysler from the brink
of collapse. The company's improving finances have attracted the
attention of Wall Street.
Chrysler has also generated buzz with its slogan "Imported
from Detroit" and, more recently, a controversial two-minute
Super Bowl advertisement recently featuring Academy Award-winner
Clint Eastwood. The company forecast that its annual operating
profit would rise 50 percent to $3 billion in 2012.
A broader range of financing options for dealers and
consumers would allow Chrysler, the smallest of the three
Detroit automakers, to take better advantage of its improving
position in the growing U.S. auto market, the people said.
In January, Chrysler sales rose 41.5 percent, while the
broader industry, which logged its best sales rate since August
2009, saw an increase of 11.4 percent, according to Autodata,
which tracks auto sales and incentives.
Of the three Detroit automakers, Chrysler is the only one
without a dedicated financing arm. In the run-up to its initial
public offering in 2010, General Motors Co decided to buy
AmeriCredit Corp for $3.5 billion cash.
The move was intended to resolve a major investor concern
and satisfy GM dealers who complained that a lack of financing
options cost them sales.