Feb 10 The U.S. Air Force plans to buy up
to 18,000 iPads or similar tablet devices to cut down on the
amount of paper charts and manuals its pilots and flight crews
carry.
The armed service named Apple's popular device by
name in a notice on a government procurement website but said it
would consider equivalent devices, which could include Research
In Motion's PlayBook or Samsung's Galaxy
Tab. It said it could also buy as few as 63 tablets.
If the military does choose the iPad and purchases the
maximum number listed in the Federal Business Opportunities
notice it would be a huge boost to Apple's attempts to
infiltrate the government sector.
The Cupertino-based company's iPhone has lured some
government clients away from RIM's BlackBerry, including the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
BlackBerrys are used by more than one million government
employees in North America, but have been losing overall market
share to Apple and devices using Google's Android software.
RIM had 8.2 percent of the global smartphone market in the
fourth quarter, down from 14.3 percent a year earlier, according
to research firm IDC. Apple's share rose to 23.5 percent from
15.9 percent in the same period.