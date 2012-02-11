Feb 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has launched an inquiry into how the private equity
industry values its investments, how those investments are
marketed, and other practices, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Saturday.
Federal regulators sent letters to numerous private equity
firms in December in an "informal inquiry" into the $1.2
trillion industry, which historically has not been a major focus
of scrutiny by the SEC, the newspaper said.
It was unclear which firms received the SEC letter which
"requested information related to 12 broad areas, including fund
raising and fund formation," it said.
One focus of the SEC inquiry will be how private equity
firms value investments and discrepancies in valuations from
firm to firm, it said, citing the letter and people familiar
with the matter.
The SEC has increased resources policing private equity as
the industry has grown since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Regulators have several cases involving private equity firms
that they may soon bring, the newspaper said.
To date, the private equity industry has steered clear of
recent trading scandals and was not at the core of the housing
market's collapse.