GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Panama's consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January compared with December, bringing inflation for the 12-month period to 6.1 percent, the government statistics agency said on Monday.
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
LONDON, June 12 Public sector investors plan to raise exposure to real estate, infrastructure, green bonds and renewables over the coming year, while cutting holdings of low-yielding government bonds, an annual survey showed on Monday.