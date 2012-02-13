NEW YORK, Feb 13 CME Group said on Monday all day orders for crude oil futures with Monday's trade date would be cancelled after trade on its Globex electronic trading platform was shut due to technical problems. "All day and session orders, including GTDs (good til date) with today's date will be cancelled. All GTCs (good til cancelled) that have been acknowledged will remain working," the CME said on its website. Trading on the Globex was halted just after 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).