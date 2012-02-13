China, Hong Kong equities fall on tech share slide, economy concerns
* Credit tightening the biggest risk for China economy - Haitong
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Federal Reserve announced on Monday that it would "soon" issue a decision on Capital One Financial Corps's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit but said the decision was unlikely to come today.
The U.S. Central Bank had been slated to meet and make a final announcement on the deal last week, but postponed the closed-door meeting until Monday.
* Credit tightening the biggest risk for China economy - Haitong
SHANGHAI, June 12 Approvals of initial share offerings are slowing in China once again as local share prices slide, but major state-controlled newspapers are urging the stock market regulator not to "balk or backtrack" on reforms.