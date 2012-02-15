* WHAT: Grupo Televisa Q4 results

* WHEN: Thursday, Feb 16

* ANALYSTS' FORECAST: Net profit decline of 3.7 pct

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa is expected to report a 3.7 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, with investors seeking more details on its $1.6 billion payment for half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast on average, that Televisa will post net earnings of 2.529 billion pesos ($181 million) in the quarter, down from 2.625 billion pesos a year earlier.

Higher interest payments and losses from foreign exchange fluctuations are responsible for the weaker bottom line, analysts said. The peso retreated 11.36 percent against the dollar last year, which usually hurts companies' ability to pay dollar-denominated obligations.

Televisa concluded its deal with Iusacell in the quarter, paying $1.6 billion for a convertible stake in the mobile firm even before the transaction was approved by regulators.

Two weeks ago, Mexico's competition watchdog Cofeco blocked the deal, although it could reconsider its ruling if Televisa and Iusacell pledge not too exploit the television advertising market. [ID:nL2E8D7DJL]

Many market watchers saw the deal, announced in April 2011, as risky, saying the price was too high for half of a company with a weak presence in the mobile market, which is dominated by tycoon Carlos Slim.

Televisa's fourth-quarter net revenue is seen rising 7.5 percent to 17.726 billion pesos, driven by its pay-television services.

The company plans to post its results on Thursday after the market close. Following is a table with the expected results, all figures in pesos.

OCT-DEC OCT-DEC PERCENTAGE

2011 2010 CHANGE REVENUE 17.726 bln 16.491 bln 7.5 EBITDA 7.137 bln 6.610 bln 7.9 NET PROFIT 2.529 bln 2.625 bln -3.7 $1 = 13.9725 pesos as of end December 2011

(Reporting By Tomas Sarmiento; editing by John Wallace)

((cyntia.barrera@thomsonreuters.com)(+5255)(52827161)(Reuters Messaging: cyntia.barrera.reuters.com@reuters.net. Follow my tweets on: @CBarreraDiaz)) Keywords: TELEVISA/EARNINGS

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.