Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries were mostly unchanged on the day in bumpy trade on Wednesday.
A report that euro zone officials were considering delaying all or part of the Greek bailout briefly pressured riskier assets and briefly aided safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Both Treasuries and safe-haven German debt futures have been sensitive to signals on progress toward achieving a bailout for Greece.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price, yielding 1.94 percent.
A higher-than-forecast reading on the February New York Fed manufacturing index elicited little discernible reaction in the bond market.
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.