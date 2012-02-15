* Shares rise 4.4 pct

* Up 8 since initial Feb. 8 tirade

* Valuations remain among lowest in sector

Feb 15 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N) rose sharply on Wednesday after its largest shareholder publicly pressed management to split the insurance company up.

Hartford, one of the oldest companies in America, has been fighting to recover since the financial crisis, when it was one of three insurers to take a government bailout. Its valuations are among the lowest in the industry, and analysts have questioned whether the company can meet its financial targets.

The stock rose 4.4 percent to $20.69 in early trading. Since Feb. 8, when hedge fund titan John Paulson berated executives on a conference call and said they needed to take "drastic" action, the stock is up 8 percent. The sector fell 0.2 percent over that same period.

Paulson upped the ante Tuesday night, with a letter to Chief Executive Officer Liam McGee and the company's board insisting that the Hartford spin off its property insurance business and unlock what he said was up to 60 percent more value for investors.

The company issued a statement late on Tuesday saying it would be "objective and pragmatic" about a split, which it said faces challenges to achieving.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((Ben.Berkowitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-617-856-4334)(Reuters Messaging: ben.berkowitz.reuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @BerkowitzRtrs)) Keywords: HARTFORD/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.