Feb 16 (IFR) - Brazil's Gol Airlines pulled its planned new perpetual, non-call three senior unsecured note today.

"Gol has decided not to pursue a transaction at this point in time," according to a note put out by someone close to the deal. "The issuer appreciates the work done and time spent by investors."

The deal had initial price guidance in the 11.5% area. The company had indicated a minimum size of USD100m.

The issuer would have been Gol's subsidiary Varig Linhas Aereas and the bonds would have been guaranteed by Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. JP Morgan was the sole lead.

Pricing had been expected today.