Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended 0.29 percent higher on Thursday at a fresh 6-1/2-month high, turning around the session's earlier losses, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted market sentiment.

Among gainers, shares of Vapores jumped 3.55 percent after completing a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up its finances and as the Luksic family took control of the financially-troubled regional shipping company.

"With the Luksics taking control of Vapores, investors are more optimistic about the company's future," said Marcelo Barrero, analyst with brokerage EuroAmerica in Santiago.

Also, flagship carrier LAN Airlines gained 1.5 percent and power producer Endesa climbed 1.4 percent.