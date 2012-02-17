Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a sharp 1.23 percent higher, nearly at a 7-month high, as Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping said China's economy would see stable growth and avoid a hard landing this year.

Also, optimism that Greece was close to securing a much-anticipated bailout deal, that would allow it to avoid a messy default, boosted investor sentiment and fueled the IPSA's rise.

Among gainers, shares of shipper Vapores surged 8.01 percent after local news reports said its port and logistics unit SAAM will invest $2 billion through 2016. Also rising, retailer Falabella increased 3.46 percent and bank Banco Santander Chile climbed 3.23 percent.