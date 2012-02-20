Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended nearly
flat, sliding a minimal 0.08 percent to 4542.46 points, in a
directionless trading session as U.S. financial markets remained
closed for a holiday.
"The session was very calm after the recent rally, and with
U.S. markets closed there isn't a lot of momentum to keep
rising, that's why the IPSA was mostly flat all day," said
Arturo Curtze analyst with brokerage Tanner.
Among gainers, shipper Vapores rose 2.11 percent
after recently completing a $1.2 billion capital increase to
shore up its finances and as the Luksic family took control of
the financially-troubled regional shipping company.
Recent reports its port and logistics unit SAAM
will invest $2 billion through 2016 have also boosted the
shipper's shares.
Also gaining, retail holding giant Cencosud
increased 0.95 percent. Flagship carrier LAN Airlines
, meanwhile, slipped 1.17 percent.