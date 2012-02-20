Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended nearly flat, sliding a minimal 0.08 percent to 4542.46 points, in a directionless trading session as U.S. financial markets remained closed for a holiday. "The session was very calm after the recent rally, and with U.S. markets closed there isn't a lot of momentum to keep rising, that's why the IPSA was mostly flat all day," said Arturo Curtze analyst with brokerage Tanner. Among gainers, shipper Vapores rose 2.11 percent after recently completing a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up its finances and as the Luksic family took control of the financially-troubled regional shipping company. Recent reports its port and logistics unit SAAM will invest $2 billion through 2016 have also boosted the shipper's shares. Also gaining, retail holding giant Cencosud increased 0.95 percent. Flagship carrier LAN Airlines , meanwhile, slipped 1.17 percent.