Feb 22 Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N) plans to raise its dividend by 150 percent, according to a spokeswoman, and its stock gained 6 percent in morning trading.

The largest U.S. newspaper chain, which publishes USA Today and 81 other U.S. daily newspapers, now plans to pay out 20 cents per share per quarter, Chief Executive Gracia Martore said on Wednesday at the company's investor day, according to the spokeswoman.

The company last year doubled its dividend to 8 cents per share.

Martore, who took the helm in October 2011, also said the company would buy back $300 million in shares over two years in its aim to return $1.3 billion to shareholders by 2015.

Gannett stock was up 6 percent at $15.88.

(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

