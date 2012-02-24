Feb 24 GlaxoSmithKline has recalled 394,230 bottles of its DynaCirc CR hypertension drug from the U.S. market after the manufacturer, Novartis, reported inconsistent packaging practices.

The generic drug is manufactured at a Novartis plant in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Glaxo said in a statement that it has received no reports of adverse events nor any complaints of contamination or tablet mix-ups in batches of the drug, but decided on the recall as a precautionary measure.

The London-based company said it does not known when the Novartis facility will resume operations. Novartis said last month it had temporarily closed the plant to accelerate improvements at the site.

Glaxo spokesman Kevin Colgan said alternative treatments are available to patients currently being treated with DynaCirc.