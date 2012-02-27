Overview -- We have concluded that credit enhancements sufficient to offset what we view as the reduced creditworthiness of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) guarantors are not likely to be forthcoming. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term rating on the EFSF to negative from developing and affirming the 'AA+/A-1+' ratings. -- The negative outlook on the long-term rating mirrors the negative outlooks of France and Austria. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to negative from developing. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the EFSF. Rationale Following the lowering of the ratings on France and Austria on Jan. 13, 2012, the rated long-term debt instruments already issued by the EFSF are no longer exclusively supported by guarantees from the EFSF guarantor members rated 'AAA' by Standard & Poor's or 'AAA' rated liquid securities. Instead, the EFSF's instruments are now covered by guarantees from guarantor members or securities rated 'AAA' or 'AA+'. Therefore, on Jan. 16, 2012, we lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on the EFSF, and the issue ratings on its long-term debt securities, to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. At that time, we considered that credit enhancements--in addition to the existing 165% over-guarantee provided by each non-borrowing EFSF member state (see the full analysis listed below)--that would offset our view of the now-reduced creditworthiness of the EFSF's guarantors and securities backing the EFSF's issues could be forthcoming. We have since revised this view. We no longer expect EFSF member states to provide additional credit enhancements to ensure that its rated long-term debt instruments will be exclusively supported by guarantees from the EFSF guarantor members rated 'AAA' by Standard & Poor's or 'AAA' rated liquid securities. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on the EFSF mirrors the negative outlooks of France and Austria. Absent additional credit enhancements, we could lower the ratings on the EFSF if we lowered the long-term sovereign credit ratings on any of the EFSF's 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated members (Germany, France, The Netherlands, Austria, Finland, or Luxembourg) to below 'AA+'. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From European Financial Stability Facility Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Developing/A-1+ Ratings Affirmed European Financial Stability Facility Senior Unsecured* AA+ Senior Unsecured* AA+ Short-Term Debt* A-1+ *Guaranteed by: State of The Netherlands, Republic of France, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of Finland, Republic of Slovenia, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Slovak Republic, Republic of Austria, Republic of Portugal, Federal Republic of Germany, Republic of Malta, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Spain, Republic of Italy