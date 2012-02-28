Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Banks' Use of LTRO
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings says, ahead of the European Central Bank's second
Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), that the first played a crucial role in
stabilising euro financial markets by allaying funding concerns that were
bringing parts of Europe's banking system to the brink.
"December's Long-Term Refinancing Operation provided access to medium-term
funding that had been drying up for an increasing number of European banks,"
said Bridget Gandy, Managing Director and co-head of EMEA Financial
Institutions. "It has been operational in revitalising some degree of confidence
in European bank bonds and bringing down sovereign bond spreads." These factors
have prevented further and deeper bank downgrades. "In some cases," says Gandy,
"time has been bought that will enable banks to work through their difficulties.
But for other already low-rated banks, the Long-Term Refinancing Operation's
life-support is merely stalling their demise."
The European Central Bank (ECB) will issue its second three-year LTRO on 29
February 2012. The 22 December LTRO was taken up by 523 European banks for a
total of EUR489bn.
Although take-up of December's LTRO was widespread, the financial boost was
particularly prevalent in Italy and Spain once netting of existing ECB
facilities is taken into account. There was also strong additional take-up from
German banks, although less uniform across the sector. Most banks in the Nordic
region, the Netherlands and Switzerland did not participate.
Fitch does not envisage much use of the carry trade with sovereign bonds, given
that European banks are exiting cross-border sovereign exposures where they can.
Fitch considers that medium-sized Italian and Spanish banks or cajas would be
the most likely users of the carry trade, given the spread on domestic sovereign
bonds over the 1% LTRO borrowing rate, absent any impairment costs. Sovereign
bond spreads showed a marked improvement following the LTRO and consequent
momentum for a more liquid market in these bonds.
Fitch thinks it unlikely that the LTROs will drive strong lending growth, given
the lack of any notable demand. However, thwarted hopes that this would occur
need to be balanced by the prevention of more rapid deleveraging that would
otherwise have happened. Use to date has been predominantly to replace existing
forms of funding and stem deleveraging that limited access to replacement
funding would have necessitated.
Fitch is not making any projection of take-up of the second LTRO. However, the
agency notes that mid-sized banks, in particular in Italy and Spain, have been
preparing collateral in anticipation. Furthermore, given that there seems to
have been little stigma attached to the first round, Fitch expects greater
take-up this time by relatively strong banks, given that the LTRO is a cheap
source of three year funds.
For more information, see 'European Banks' Usage of LTRO: A Stabilising
Influence', which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
