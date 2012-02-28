WASHINGTON Feb 28 A U.S. grand jury has
indicted Canadian online gambling entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, his
company and three others on charges they operated an illegal
Internet gambling business in the United States, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Ayre, who graced the Forbes magazine list of billionaires in
2006, his company Bodog Entertainment Group SA and three others
were charged with running an online gambling business involving
sports betting in the United States from mid-2005 until January
2012.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in
prison. The defendants were also charged with conspiracy to
commit money laundering -- a charge that carries a maximum
sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The indictment, brought in federal court in Maryland,
accused the group of paying out more than $100 million in
winnings to gamblers in the United States and paying for
advertising to draw in customers to Bodog's website bodog.com.
"Sports betting is illegal in Maryland, and federal law
prohibits bookmakers from flouting that law simply because they
are located outside the country," U.S. Attorney for Maryland Rod
Rosenstein said in a statement.
U.S. prosecutors filed to seize the company's website
bodog.com.
Also charged were James Philip, David Ferguson and Derrick
Maloney but prosecutors did not identify their connection to
Ayre.
None of the individuals were in U.S. custody, according to a
spokeswoman for Rosenstein.
Ayre said in a statement posted on his website that his
business was legal and will continue to operate overseas.
"We will all look at this and discuss the future with our
advisers, but it will not stop my many business interests
globally that are unrelated to anything in the U.S.," he said in
the statement.
The case is the latest in the Obama administration's
crackdown on Internet gambling. Last year authorities seized the
websites for three of the biggest online poker companies after a
2006 law was passed making most online gambling illegal.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky)