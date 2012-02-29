(Repeats to widen readership)
* Public test of new system available Wednesday
* To be compatible with ARM chips for tablets, cellphones
* Challenge for Microsoft is to attract apps developers
* Analysts expect sales bump but dipping margins
* Shares hit four-year high at $31.85
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Feb 28 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)
unveils the first widely available test version of Windows 8 on
Wednesday, giving the public the first chance to try out the
slick, new-look operating system it hopes will restore the
company's fading tech supremacy.
Windows 8, as the first Microsoft operating system
compatible with low-power microprocessors designed by ARM
Holdings Plc ARM.L, will run on tablets as well as desktops
and laptops.
“The operating system has begun to be seen as largely
irrelevant,” said Sid Parakh, an analyst at fund firm McAdams
Wright Ragen, which holds Microsoft shares. “This is the release
that will have to prove its relevance all over again.”
Tablets and smartphones and cloud computing have made Bill
Gates’ vision of “a computer on every desk and in every home”
seem quaint, and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) and
Amazon.com (AMZN.O) now set the agenda for the computing
industry.
Still, all of those companies' fancy new hardware devices
need basic operating software, and Microsoft is betting there is
still more than a little room for Windows.
“The big increment here is that it’ll be viable on the ARM
platform, that there’ll be a tablet form factor -- that kind of
makes it a big deal,” said Dan Hanson, a portfolio manager at
BlackRock, which holds 5 percent of Microsoft’s shares through
various funds. “Microsoft correctly identified the relevance of
the tablet form factor over a decade ago. This operating system
may allow them to finally execute."
THE PRODUCT
Windows 8 will come in two main flavors -- one that works on
the traditional x86 chips made by Intel Corp (INTC.O) for
desktops and laptops, and a new version for the ARM
microprocessors that have become the standard for tablets,
smartphones and other portable devices.
Microsoft says it is aiming to get machines running on both
the ARM and Intel platforms into the market at the same time
but has not set a target date.
In both versions, Windows 8 features a completely new
interface, borrowed from what Microsoft calls the “Metro” style
of the current Windows Phone software. It features blocks or
'tiles' that can be moved around the screen or tapped to go
straight into an application.
The tiles update in real time, so you can see if you have
emails, voice messages or Facebook notifications at a glance. If
PC and laptop users do not like the new format, they can revert
to the old style with a click of the mouse.
The key for any operating software -- be it Apple’s iOS for
iPhones and iPads, Google's Android software for smartphones,
or Windows -- is to attract the support of the software
developers who build applications, and on that score Windows 8
is off to a decent start.
“The biggest hurdle our designers have had is trying to get
inside the mood of a Metro user, where less is more,” said Paul
Murphy, business development manager at Aviary, which makes a
photo editing tool that can be integrated into iOS and Android
apps. “That was and still is a challenge, but I think now that
they’ve been at it for a couple of months, they actually really
like it. They appreciate the simplicity of the design.”
Developers who have already created apps for Microsoft’s
Windows Phone are finding it easier to adapt to Windows 8, said
Ryan Lowdermilk, who hosts a popular podcast for apps builders.
“Porting your code over, people are finding that to be
pretty straightforward. But as far as finishing that last mile
where some of this newer technology for Windows 8 comes into
play, they are finding little hiccups and bugs here and there.”
WINDOWS + OFFICE = $
The Windows 8 release has to be good, and soon, say industry
experts.
“Now that the tablet market is being defined by the iPad and
the (Amazon) Kindle, if they come out with a buggy first
version, they won’t get a second chance,” said Michael Cherry, a
former Microsoft engineer who now works at independent research
firm Directions on Microsoft. “They can’t afford to disappoint
customers.”
Microsoft has not put a timetable on the final release, but
Windows unit head Steven Sinofsky has said new versions of
Windows should be no more than three years apart, which would
put a Windows 8 debut around October 2012.
The public will get its first good look at Windows 8 on
Wednesday, when Sinofsky launches the “Consumer Preview” at an
event in Barcelona. Everybody will be able to download a test
version of Windows 8 that will run on PCs and laptops based on
Intel chips. But they won’t get to try out Windows 8 on an ARM
tablet until later this year.
Initial buyers for Windows tablets are expected to be
consumers, as most business users have not yet even moved onto
Windows 7. But the long-term success of Windows 8 will depend on
Microsoft’s core business customers.
A Windows tablet that works seamlessly with Microsoft’s
Exchange email system and Office applications would be a godsend
for corporate technology managers, who have been bending over
backward to put their CEO’s iPads -- "executive jewelry," as one
analyst puts it -- onto their company’s email and security
systems.
Microsoft’s killer punch is Office. After months of silence,
Sinofsky confirmed earlier this month that the world’s most
popular suite of work applications, including the newest
versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint, will come installed on
tablets running the ARM version of Windows. That's a big and
potentially risky departure for Microsoft, which has in the past
sold Office separately.
They will not be in the new “Metro” style, but they will be
optimized for touch. That would give Windows tablets a unique
selling point over iPads and Android tablets.
HIGH STAKES
Even a wildly successful Windows 8 might be less profitable
for Microsoft than its predecessors, simply because the company
won’t be able to charge nearly as much for software that runs a
$400 tablet than it could for software running a $1,500 PC.
The Windows unit averages about $80 per PC sold now, but
will likely get half that from tablets, Sanford C. Bernstein
analysts estimate. Wall Street is expecting a bump in Windows
sales for at least 12 months after the release, fueled by
consumer demand for tablets but does not foresee a spike
matching the hot-selling Windows 7.
Analysts are estimating a 12 percent jump in Microsoft’s
earnings per share for each of the next two fiscal years, which
is better than the flat expectations for this year, marred by
lackluster PC sales.
But it is not exceptional for a company that posted nearly
30 percent increases in earnings per share for the last two
fiscal years. Gross profit margins, while still comparatively
high, are expected to drift slightly lower.
Several analysts have recently raised their outlook for next
year's earnings, helping the stock rise to a four-year high on
Tuesday, partly buoyed by building interest in Windows 8.
“The next four to six quarters will be extremely important
for Microsoft,” said Parakh at McAdams Wright Ragen. “They have
to prove they too have a competitive product, not just on
traditional desktop PCs and laptops but on the tablet and even
phones. And this is their chance.”
