* Hedge fund manager likes Apple, sells Yahoo

NEW YORK Feb 28 York Capital Management founder James Dinan, in a forecast unlikely to gladden the hearts of bankers battling low net interest margins, believes that global interest rates are likely to remain low "for a decade or two" because governments can't afford to hinder economic recoveries with inflation.

Dinan, who spoke at a Bank of America hedge fund conference, said his bigger concern is with deflation. He nevertheless said the U.S. economy is "looking good" and outlined several investment opportunities domestically and abroad.

Apple <AAPL.O), despite its emergence as the world's largest company by market capitalization, remains cheaply valued, "has almost no competition and is a cash machine," he said. He also touted another tech holding, AboveNet Inc, a fiber-optic network operator York began investing in as AboveNet emerged from bankruptcy in 2003.

York, which manages $14.7 billion primarily in "event-driven" investments related to mergers, spinoffs, bankruptcies, and debt defaults, moved quickly to sell its Yahoo Inc holdings amid the Internet firm's recent management shakeup and failure to reach a deal to restructure its investment in China's Alibaba Group.

"We're looking for a new entry point" in the stock, he said.

Dinan also endorsed several companies that are announcing spinoffs or breakups, including Tyco International, which he said is a play on Chief Executive Edward Breen's intent to maximize the value of his large holdings in the conglomerate that is being divested into three separate companies.

York has been trading heavily in European debt, profitably buying and selling about $10 billion of loans since the credit crisis broke, Dinan said. Handicapping the outlook for the weakest players, he said that Greece is "past the point of no return" and Portugal "probably past the point of no return," while Ireland, Italy and Spain are "probably going to make it."

A play against the weak nations is to short assets that can't be divested such as power companies in Spain and Portugal.

"You can still make money rooting for success and, in some respects, rooting for failure," Dinan said.