WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
WASHINGTON Feb 28 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The FTC put the value of Fresenius' purchase at $2.1 billion.
As part of the approval, Fresenius must sell 60 outpatient dialysis clinics in 43 U.S. markets, the FTC said.
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.