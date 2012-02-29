* Windows 8 tester ready for download
* ARM tablet version not yet available
* Microsoft tock hits new four-year high
* Windows 8 optimized for touch, aims to counter iPad
By Georgina Prodhan and Bill Rigby
BARCELONA/SEATTLE, Feb 29 Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) opened up an incomplete version of Windows 8 for the
public to download and test on Wednesday, looking to rev up
excitement for its slick, new-look operating system which it
hopes will restore its fading tech supremacy.
Windows 8, as the first Microsoft operating system
compatible with low-power microprocessors designed by ARM
Holdings Plc ARM.L, will run on tablets as well as desktops
and laptops, in an effort to counter the runaway success of
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad.
“It’s an even better Windows than Windows 7," said Steven
Sinofsky, head of Microsoft's flagship Windows unit, as he
demonstrated the new system at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona. Windows 7, Microsoft's last operating system, was its
fastest-selling ever, racking up 525 million sales in less than
three years.
“It’s incredibly fast and fluid to just navigate this UI
(user interface)”, said Sinofsky, showing off Windows 8 on a
tablet and an ultra-thin laptop at the event in Barcelona.
The test version of Windows 8 is available for download at preview.windows.com.
Sinofsky said people from 70 countries had already downloaded
the software on Wednesday morning, but he did not give exact
numbers.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
NEWSMAKER-Microsoft's next Steve [ID:nL2E8DS1PA]
Interactive graphic: Smartphone, tablet sales outpace PCs
r.reuters.com/ban56s
Graphic-Total return on tech stocks:
link.reuters.com/fub56s
Graphic-Market value of tech stocks:
link.reuters.com/gub56s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The downloadable version will only work on laptops and PCs
running traditional Intel x86 chips. The ARM-compatible version
of the system is not yet ready for public use. Microsoft has
said it will distribute ARM tablets running Windows 8 to select
developers at some point.
Microsoft says it is aiming to get machines running on both
the ARM and Intel platforms into the market at the same time
but has not set a target date. The world's largest software
company generally tries to bring out a new version of Windows
every three years, so that would indicate a full release date
around October this year, in time for the holiday shopping
season.
In both versions, Windows 8 features a completely new
interface, borrowed from what Microsoft calls the “Metro” style
of the current Windows Phone software. It features blocks or
"tiles" that can be moved around the screen or tapped to go
straight into an application.
Microsoft said the latest version of Windows 8 unveiled on
Wednesday has better performance, quality and reliability than
the version it released to developers last autumn.
For the first time, this version of Windows 8 includes the
Windows Store, where users can download and try out free apps,
get access to cloud storage with the ability to move content
across a range of devices including Windows phones, and download
a test version of Microsoft's newest browser, Internet Explorer
10.
Microsoft's shares fluctuated on the Nasdaq, but briefly hit
a new four-year high of $32 in early trading. The shares were
down 8 cents at $31.79 near midday.
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan in Barcelona and Bill Rigby in
Seattle; editing by Matthew Lewis)
((bill.rigby@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 206 418 9236)(Reuters
Messaging: bill.rigby.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MICROSOFT/WINDOWS8
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.